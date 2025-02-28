Ex royal butler spills on William, Kate's relationship 'behind closed doors'

The Prince and Princess of Wales showed rare PDA during their recent outing

Prince William and Kate Middleton are finally shedding their public masks, according to a former Palace staffer.

During their visit to South Wales on Wednesday, February 26, the Prince and Princess of Wales showed rare PDA, holding hands and sharing playful moments — including a head-to-head Welsh cake-making challenge.

Their affectionate dynamic didn’t surprise former royal butler Grant Harrold, who says they’ve always been a “fun couple.”

“I have always said that William and Katherine have always been a fun couple,” Harrold revealed via Express, comparing their dynamic to King Charles and Queen Camilla’s.

According to Harrold, William and Kate’s relationship is full of laughter and lighthearted teasing.

“They have a very similar sense of humour, and there is quite a competitive edge to it. There has always been a lot of competitive banter between the two of them,” he revealed, adding that “practical jokes” were common “behind closed doors.”

Harrold is glad the public is finally seeing this side of them. “It is nice to see them relax a bit and have fun together in the public eye this year,” he said.

The royal couple’s visit to Pontypridd included meeting market traders and touring areas affected by recent flooding.

But even in serious moments, their bond was on full display — something, Harrold says, has always been part of their relationship.