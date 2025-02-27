Queen Camilla celebrates with kids at Buckingham Palace after Harry's case ruling

A large group of children and adults celebrated unforgettable moments with Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace after a judge ruled over Prince Harry's US visa case.

Buckingham Palace played host to the 'Grand Final of BBC 500 Words', the UK’s most celebrated children’s writing competition.

50 young literary talents were invited to a reception hosted by the 77-year-old Queen.

The royal family shared the delightful video, showing the Queen in celebratory mood while enjoying times with amazing children at the royal residence.

The palace wrote alongside the video: "A wonderful afternoon with finalists of the #BBC500Words competition at Buckingham Palace!"

King Charles III's wife has a longstanding commitment to championing literacy and creative writing, supporting the 500 Words competition every year since 2015.

The six outstanding winners of the competition were crowned, with their identities to be revealed in a special episode of The One Show airing on World Book Day, Thursday 6 March.