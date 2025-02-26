Taylor Swift achieves new historical milestone after Eras Tour

Taylor Swift leaves fans emotional with new Eras Tour update

Taylor Swift fans were taken back to Eras Tour in their memory lane with the pop superstar’s new honour.

The 35-year-old songstress has earned a position in a museum for her record-breaking tour.

A Swiftie took to TikTok and shared a video of one of Swift’s Eras Tour outfits which is now on display at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Enchanting & Surreal," the user wrote in the caption of the video which featured the custom Nicole + Felicia lilac ballgown that the 14-time-Grammy winner donned during her Speak Now set.

The fan-posted video also showed the Anti-Hero hitmaker performing in the dress.

Swifties quickly flocked to the comments section and shared nostalgic comments about the tour which concluded in December last year.

"What her eras tour outfits are already going on display," one fan wrote.

Echoing the sentiment, another added, "Does this mean the eras tour is actually over."

“ITS ALREADY IN A MUSEUM?” a third chimed in.

As per People Magazine, Swift’s dreamy gown was made up of 500 yards of glitter tulle and 3,000 crystals.

The designers Nicole and Felicia Chang have previously worked with the Love Story songstress for her I Bet You Think About Me music video, which was directed by Blake Lively and starred Miles Teller.