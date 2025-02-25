‘Bridgerton’ cast unexpected reunion at big ceremony sparks ‘Polin’ fever

'Bridgerton' stars Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan share sweet hug

Bridgerton stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton sent their fans into a frenzy with an unexpected reunion.

The two, who played on-screen lovers—Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton—in the third season of the hit Netflix series, shared a sweet embrace at the 2025 SAG Awards.

Shortly after their surprising encounter at the Shrine Auditorium ceremony in Los Angeles, fans of Penelope and Colin—whose Portmanteau name is "Polin"—took to social media to share their excitement.

They flooded the comments section of various Instagram videos featuring the couple from the event. "This is what we have been waiting for. Polin forever," one fan wrote.

"I will always be taken by how they admire each other and then hug each other every time," another chimed in with a red heart emoji.

"The best couple on Bridgerton. Love these two [red heart emoji]," a third remarked as the Polin fever continued to soar

"WE NEED MORE POLIN NETFLIX," a fourth demanded while a fifth fan gushed, "The best Pen and Colin we could have ever asked for, and the most beautiful friendship between Nic and Luke."

Nicola, 38, and Newton, 32, formed a close friendship while bringing their on-screen love story to life on Bridgerton, which debuted on the streaming giant in December 2020.

Since Penelope and Colin's characters appeared in the series, they had intriguing dynamics for years before being promoted to leads in the third season.