Cardi B, Offset divorce drama: Rapper continues to fuel the fire

Offset is currently making waves by flaunting his expensive new ride Ferrari in the middle of a heated divorce drama with his ex-wife Cardi B, leaving fans wondering if he’s purposely doing that.

The rapper recently posted a few pictures of himself with his new shiny $500K Ferrari, showing it off like it’s just another day in the life of a superstar.

The past few months have been a rollercoaster journey for Offset, especially with his public breakup from Cardi B, which left the rapper in a bizarre situation.

Despite welcoming their third child, things between the two rappers have been anything but smooth sailing, with both throwing shade at each other online.

However, to add more fuel to the fire, rumours of new relationships have been swirling as well along with their current relationship status. Cardi was recently seen spending Valentine’s Day with NFL star Stefon Diggs, while Offset is said to be seeing Atlanta model Melanie Jayda.

And now fans are questioning Melanie's intentions since she has been openly praising Cardi in the past. When one user on X (former Twitter) hinted that she might be after Offset just because of his ex but he later shut it down, saying, “Incorrect lol I’m him.”

Meanwhile, seemingly Offset is treating himself with luxurious things, Cardi B is also can be seen making the most of her life and living at her fullest, with not minding the growing divorce rumours.