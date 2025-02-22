Meghan Markle’s team lands in new trouble after blunder

Meghan Markle’s team lands new trouble after blunder

Meghan Markle’s team seemingly came under fire after a glaring misstep came to surface following the major announcement.

Prince Harry’s wife, who is set to launch her Netflix show next month and is launching her newly renamed lifestyle brand, As Ever, has earned a reputation for being a difficult boss following a slew of damaging reports about bullying.

The Duchess of Sussex is now being criticised for major errors in her rebrand of American Riviera Orchard to As Ever. As the previous name had to be changed due to a reported trademark issue, two brands with the name, As Ever, emerged.

The saving grace for these is that it is different from Meghan’s business, one is a clothing brand in NYC and the other is a wedding photographer.

Moreover, the logo for the brand is a copy of the historic coat of arms used by a Mallorcan town of Porreres in Spain.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams dubbed the situation “hilarious” noting that the team did not do enough reconnoitring.

“The logo is very similar,” Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. “It was surely the responsibility of Meghan and her team to make sure this sort of mess did not happen.”

Meanwhile, branding expert Doug Eldridge suggested that the whole ordeal is “becoming a comedy of errors and, thus far, they are entirely self-inflicted, unforced errors - I say that objectively, as someone simply calling balls and strikes.”

The remarks come after the former employees slammed the Duchess of Sussex in a scathing Vanity Fair article.

Some ex-staffers claimed they were “undergoing long-term therapy after working with Meghan,” while another described her as a “Mean Girls’ teenager.”