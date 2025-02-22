Princess Beatrice set for emotional reunion with her beloved boy

Princess Beatrice is said to be all excited as her stepson is preparing for a touching family reunion with his sisters, Sienna and Athena.

Christopher "Wolfie" Mapelli Mozzi, who's currently enjoying his half-term break in Florida with his mother Dara Huang, will soon join Beatrice and other family members in the UK.

The mother and son have reportedly returned from Florida as the UK school term resumes on Monday.

"Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, 'The more, the merrier. I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him, because it didn't have to be so easy," she told Harper's Bazaar.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter made history in 2020 as the first of her generation in the British Royal Family to become a stepparent. Wolfie has since become a regular at the royal family's gatherings.

The Princess of York and her husband Edoardo welcomed their daughter on January 22, with the announcement made a week later by the royal family.

Wolfie's mother Huang recently shared images of fun-filled moments and mother-son duo's adventures on Instagram with the caption: "Spending time with our loved ones is the most important part about school break!"

Huang, who's an architect and designer, has always spoken positively about co-parenting arrangements with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo.



