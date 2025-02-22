'Marvel' star Paul Rudd unveils his two favourite movies from the MCU

Paul Rudd is widely-known as Marvel's 'Ant-Man'

Paul Rudd, who is known to play Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has opened about his two most favourite films of the comic verse.

Besides Ant-Man series, the 55-year-old also featured in the Avengers sequels. He was on of the six MCU actors to name their top films from the popular franchise.

In a recent interview, the Friends actor jokingly spoke about his beloved movies of the universe.

Paul joked: “I’ve really enjoyed all the Marvel movies — and I’m not just saying that because [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige has my phone number. I really do!”

In a chat for the exclusive article on D23, the How Do You Know star shared: “But I gotta say Thor: Ragnarok and Captain America: The Winter Soldier are two of my favorites.”

Rudd starred as Scott Lang also known as the Ant-Man in five Marvel movies namley 2015’s Ant-Man, 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, 2018’s Ant-Man And The Wasp, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and 2023’s Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania.

Fans are also liking the choice of the Clueless star as one of them reacted: “Can’t blame Paul, those films are a couple of true gems.”

Marvel has recently dropped its latest film Captain America: Brave New World featuring Anthony Mackie.