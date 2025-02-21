Jerry Butler, musical legend, dies at 85

Legendary musician Jerry Butler dead at 85

Jerry Butler, who rose to great success as the lead singer of keystone R&B group The Impressions and a long-standing solo career, just passed away at the age of 85.

The singer-turned politician passed away on Friday, February 21st.

Butler notably suffered from Parkinson’s disease in his last days, but no cause of death has yet been announced.

The lead singer achieved chart-topping success with his 1958 ballad, For Your Precious Love, with his performance alongside singer-guitarist Curtis Mayfield.

Following his success with the group, Butler got his solo breakthrough on the charts with his first solo He Will Break Your Heart.

Bulter was born on December 8th, 1939, in Sunflower, Missouri, and moved to Chicago with his family as a three-year-old. He grew up in Northern Chicago. As a child, the singer dreamed of becoming a chef, but found himself interested in gospel music, and joined the Traveling Souls Spiritualist Church, along with Mayfield.

He lost his wife Annette in 2019, to whom he was married for 60 years. Butler is now survived by his sons Randy and Anthony.