Whoopi Goldberg ‘exits’ The View?

Whoopi Goldberg seems to have “retired” from The View?

Whoopi Goldberg who is a staple of the American talk show, "The View", has disappeared from the show sparking speculations.

Though her absence from episodes during her offs on Friday are not uncommon, but this time she was a no-show for two days in a row.

The Wednesday, February 19 episode surprisingly opened with Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin without the 69-year-old in sight.

Since there had been no prior announcement regarding the disappearance, Behar taking over as the moderator of the show announced, “Unfortunately, I know you’ll be unhappy, Whoopi is not here with us,”

Much to fans’ relief, who were worried that the host might have exited the show, the 82-year-old revealed that the JFK: Destiny Betrayed narrator was down with flu.

Behar shared the news that Goldberg would miss the show on Thursday too, “Whoopi is still out with the flu.”

The moderator urged the audience to exercise caution as flu is “going around” before wishing Goldberg prayers for good health.