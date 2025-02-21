Meghan Markle drops delightful photo of Prince Harry after King Charles nod

Prince Harry made a sweet appearance on social media after his father, King Charles, gave a nod to Invictus Games.

For the unversed, Meghan Markle gave a huge surprise to her fans by dropping her mood board on her Instagram account.

Alongside a few delightful photos, an illustration of Harry and Meghan walking the late dog, Guy, grabbed the attention of the Montecito couple's well-wishers.

"From memory lane to the memories I’m making today…," Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother captioned her post.

It is pertinent to mention that Harry came into the spotlight after King Charles made a sweet comment about his son's passion project during his visit to the Imperial College London's Centre for Injury Studies.

The monarch had a warm conversation with Harry's former Invictus Games colleague, David Henson, who recalled his working experience with the Duke.

In response, King Charles said, 'Fantastic, a one-word response upon knowing that the British athlete was associated with his son's Invictus Games.