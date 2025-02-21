Drew Barrymore gets emotional 50th birthday surprise from daughters

Drew Barrymore on 50th birthday

Drew Barrymore got a 50th birthday surprise from daughters.

The actress and host's milestone birthday was nothing short of magical—and emotional—on The Drew Barrymore Show.

In the preview of an exclusive birthday episode airing Feb. 21 on CBS, the actress and talk show host was treated to an extra special (and very sweet) surprise, thanks to her daughters, Olive and Frankie.

Flour Shop founder and baker Amirah Kassem took center stage to unveil two custom cakes, each designed by Barrymore’s daughters.

"I wanted to bring in two of the very best cake designers ever, and your girls actually designed these themselves!" Kassem announced as Barrymore, clearly touched, began to tear up. "So inside, there are letters from the girls."

The cakes were as colorful as they were meaningful. Frankie’s design featured a pink and white striped buttercream base decorated with multi-colored flowers, while Olive’s creation was a vibrant rainbow cake, complete with a stick-figure drawing of a day out with her mom.

Through tears, Barrymore bravely picked up Frankie’s letter first, attempting to read it aloud.

"Dearest mommy, happy birthday," she read. "Can you believe it? 50 years of being the most fabulous, kindest person on earth, and 12 years of being the most caring, loving mom, I love you so much. Best birthday wishes, Frankie."

As the heartfelt message hit, Barrymore, overwhelmed with love, quickly reached for Olive’s letter.

"Dear mother," she read, before pausing to take it all in. "Not in my 12 years of living life have I found a mother as wonderful as you. The search goes on."

But the surprises didn’t stop there. When the cakes were cut open, Barrymore found yet another hidden detail—special messages inside the layers, designed by her daughters.

The celebration didn’t end with cake and heartfelt letters. Barrymore was showered with birthday love from longtime friends and Hollywood icons, including Steven Spielberg, Adam Sandler, and Cameron Diaz.

Plus, in a truly unique honor, she was gifted her very own Pantone color—"Drew Barrymore Yellow"—a warm, golden hue as bright and cheerful as she is.

Barrymore’s 50th birthday episode promises plenty of love, laughter, and a few happy tears. Fans can catch the full celebration on The Drew Barrymore Show airing Friday, Feb. 21, on CBS.