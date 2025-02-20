BLACKPINK Jisoo’s next big move revealed – It’s not her world tour!

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to appear on screen with new Netflix project

Jisoo set sight on her next big project amid BLACKPINK’s highly anticipated tour and her solo music plans.

On Wednesday, February 19, Netflix announced that the K-pop sensation is set to make her debut at the platform with a leading role in a new Korean romantic comedy series tentatively titled Boyfriend on Demand.

The How You Like That singer will star opposite South Korean singer-actor Seo In-guk.

According to a description cited by Billboard, the Kim Jung-sik-directed show will feature Jisoo, 30, as Mi-rae, an "exhausted webtoon producer" who starts a virtual dating program that introduces her to the "boyfriends of her dreams" as part of a monthly subscription service.

As for the Doom at Your Service star, he will play Park Kyeong-nam, a rival colleague of Mi-rae’s.

Though she has previously acted in few projects Boyfriend on Demand will mark her first acting stint with the video streaming giant, adding to the songstress' impressive acting career.

Jisso made her acting debut in 2021 with the Disney+ K-drama Snowdrop. Most recently, she showed off her acting chops in her portrayal of Kang Young-joo in Prime Video’s Zombie series Newtopia.

It is pertinent to note that her new acting project news came the same day BLACKPINK unveiled the dates for their previously teased world tour, which will kick off in Seoul on July 5.