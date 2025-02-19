Jennifer Aniston a ‘role model’ for Owen Wilson: Here’s why

Jennifer Aniston has recently become an inspiration for her longtime friend Owen Wilson.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that both stars plan to work together after their “magical projects” including 2008’s Marley & Me and 2014’s She’s Funny That Way.

“Owen has known Jen for more than 20 years at this point and It's funny that all these years later you see Owen continue to look up to Jen as a role model, even though he's slightly older than she is,” said an insider.

Owen reportedly looked up to Jennifer’s TV success with The Morning Show and would like to follow in her “footsteps”.

“When it comes to Owen's new show for Apple TV+ that’s especially true. Owen has pretty specifically leaned on Jen for advice and guidance and even the casting of Timothy Olyphant as Owen's foil in the series echoes the dynamic Jen and Reese Witherspoon have on The Morning Show,” explained a source.

The source mentioned that Owen “wants his series to be just as popular and long-running among male viewers as The Morning Show has proven to be for Jen and Reese's female fans”.

“Owen is also really coming into his own as a television producer/star with this show, after more than twenty years of exclusively working in movies,” revealed an insider.

Meanwhile, the source added that Jennifer “is cheering him on and takes some credit for helping him come into the AppleTV+ world in the first place”.