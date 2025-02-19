Melanie Lynskey wishes husband Jason Ritter 45th birthday with lovely tribute

Melanie Lynskey wishes Jason Ritter 45th birthday

Melanie Lynskey celebrated husband Jason Ritter’s 45th birthday with nothing but “love”.

The Yellowjackets actress, 47, took to Instagram on Monday, Feb. 17, to share a heartfelt and hilariously real tribute in honour of her husband’s 45th birthday.

And let’s just say—she knows exactly how lucky she is.

“I get to hang out with you every day. People you work with, people you’ve known for years, strangers you just met, they all ask me if I know how lucky I am,” she wrote. “I do know. I really, really do.”

Lynskey gushed about Ritter’s ability to bring joy to everyone around him, even after a long day—and apparently, he still has energy left to tackle some very important household tasks.

“I’m so grateful for how good you are at putting furniture together, doing our daughter’s hair, listening and making actual real-life changes, and cutting the cat’s nails,” she added.

Of course, no relationship is perfect—so Lynskey also threw in some lighthearted grievances.

“While I sometimes wish I could put your phone in a lockbox for a few hours a day, and I also wish you wouldn’t violently pull shirts from hangers so that about once a week a hanger snaps in half, I also feel grateful for those things because really, that’s not much to have to deal with,” she joked.

She ended her sweet post with a loving message to her husband.

“I love you very much Dringus. I love your heart and I love your cute face. Happy birthday.”

Along with her touching words, Lynskey shared a carousel of photos featuring Ritter—some with their 6-year-old daughter, one of him dozing off with their family dog, and even a fun snapshot of comedian Ben Schwartz adjusting Ritter’s tie.

The couple’s love story goes way back.

Lynskey and Ritter first met in 2013 while working together on The Big Ask. They later co-starred in We’ll Never Have Paris (2014) and The Intervention (2016), before welcoming their daughter in 2018.

Two years later, they sealed the deal with a private wedding ceremony—right on their front porch.

One thing’s for sure, These two are total relationship goals!