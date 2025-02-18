Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive praise from UK in surprising move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left a lasting impression on the people they met during the successful Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler.

While Meghan was present at the adaptive sporting event for the first few days, one of the athletes at the Games noted the “unbreakable bond” that they share in a heartwarming moment.

Jules Bail, who was a UK flight nurse in the RAF before she transferred to the army, and suffered brain injury which led to memory loss and PTSD. She is also mum to 10-year-old Sophie.

During a conversation with Hello!, Jules praised Harry and Meghan and recounted an unexpected meeting she had ahead of the opening ceremony.

“She walked directly over to me and hugged me and it was my first time meeting her but it was like she knew you, as if you were meeting a friend,” Jules told the outlet. “She gave me a real squeezy hug and in that moment you just knew that there is nothing false about her.”

For Harry, she said, “Harry has experienced what we've experienced, and there's an understanding and it's an unbreakable bond between us.”

The comments came after Prince Harry returned to to California following the wrap of the Invictus Games on Sunday.