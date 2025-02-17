Unexpected twist in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ongoing legal fight

American music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is in deep trouble, facing some serious charges like racketeering, sex trafficking and moving people to do inappropriate acts since 2008.

The rapper’s day in court is set for May 5, 2025, at federal courthouse in New York. Seemingly, its a real case of being caught between a rock and a hard place.

His legal issues and all those controversies kicked off on in 2024, when Homeland Security agents raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Six months after the raid, he was officially charged but insisted he did nothing wrong. Since the judge refused to grant him bail, he’s been sitting in jail, waiting for his trial.

And now, Diddy being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

If the rapper found guilty, he will spend the rest of his life in prison, with at least 15 years for sex trafficking. The prostitution-related charge could add up to 10 more years.

The lawsuits keep piling up against him, as news reports says that there are already 120 and counting. Many of the cases have been filled by anonymous accusers.

Furthermore, the drama began when Sean Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura filed the first lawsuit at the end of 2023, opening the floodgates.