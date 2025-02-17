Sabrina Carpenter, Pedro Pascal SNL skit takes over the internet by storm

Artists celebrate 50th anniversary of 'Saturday Night Live'

Sabrina Carpenter and Pedro Pascal’s unexpected Saturday Night Live (SNL) appearance has left fans awestruck.

The internet is flooding with reactions filled with happiness and excitement.

SNL Domingo sketch, which was a vow renewal musical tribute, has been making fans go crazy. They believe that this is the best thing they have ever seen.

One of them wrote on X: “I’m screaming, this was the best thing ever.”

Meanwhile, another surprised devotee penned: “You’ve got to be kidding me.”

A third fan wrote: “A Domingo skit with Pedro Pascal, Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, and Andy Samberg I’m screaming this was the best thing ever.”

The SNL Domingo sketch also included Bowen Yang, Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett, Andy Samberg, Molly Shannon, Martin Short.

The first Domingo sketch appeared with Ariana Grande as the host with Kelsey singing Espresso.

Recently, celebrities celebrated the 50th anniversary of SNL with Post Malone performing with the remaining members of Nirvana.

Meanwhile, David Byrne and Robyn for a rendition of Dancing on My Own.

Lady Gaga also partnered with Andy Samberg for a rendition of Lonely Island hits.