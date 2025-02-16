Sharon Stone to bring star power to Euphoria season 3?

Sharon Stone, stunning actress known for her roles in Basic Instinct and Casino, is reportedly in talks to join the next season of HBO's hit series Euphoria.

Stone is rumoured to be joining a talented cast that includes Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney. However, production for the much-anticipated third season is in now working after nearly three years.

The upcoming season of teen drama is expected to feature time jump, moving the characters beyond their high school years as it is slated to debut in 2026.

Most of the familiar faces from the first season of the series will be back for next one, but Algee Smith and Nika King won’t be returning back.

It’s still not confirmed that Dominic Fike will reprise his role or not.

Francesca Orsi, HBO head of Drama, opened up to Deadline earlier, "I wanted to give them their first week to themselves to settle in. They have beautifully."

"I talked to Sam this morning at like, 6:30 in the morning on his way to set. Everyone’s so happy to be back, and I’m relieved we’re finally here," she added.

This season is expected to wrap up its story, and Francesca assured fans that the end will be a satisfying one.

She revealed: "We’ve talked about it, I don’t think anything is over until it’s over, but it’s been discussed that this is the end."