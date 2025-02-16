Prince Harry lands in big trouble as US visa case takes shocking turn

Trump signals support for legal action if Prince Harry misled on US visa

Donald Trump is reportedly prepared to back legal action against Prince Harry if the Duke of Sussex is found to have misrepresented his past drug use on his US visa application.

Sources close to the former president suggest that while he has no intention of calling for Harry’s deportation, he is committed to ensuring “transparency” and would support prosecution if wrongdoing is uncovered, reported GB News.

This development coincides with an ongoing legal battle led by a Washington think tank, which is pressing for the release of Harry’s visa records to determine whether he received preferential treatment.

Judge Carl Nichols has now ruled that the Department of Homeland Security must disclose details of a private legal discussion regarding the matter.

Under US immigration law, providing false information about drug use on a visa application can result in fines, deportation, or even imprisonment.

Prince Harry previously admitted in his memoir Spare to using cocaine, marijuana, and magic mushrooms—raising questions about whether he disclosed this history during his immigration process.