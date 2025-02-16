Marissa Bode dishes on ‘exciting’ details for ‘Wicked: For Good’

Marissa Bode teases 'Wicked: For Good' plot line

Marissa Bode, who made history as the first wheelchair-using actress to play Nessarose, Elphaba’s younger sister, spoke about the forthcoming movie, Wicked: For Good.

In a conversation with US Weekly, Bode revealed, "Wicked 2 is definitely a lot darker in a lot of ways. So, I’m excited for that aspect of it."

She added, "I’m excited to see visually because I haven’t really seen any of the footage yet how the characters have changed for good or maybe not for good."

To avoid giving further details, Bode said, "I can’t say. Not yet. I signed an NDA."

Like original Broadway musical, the sequel will most likely pick up sometime after Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) belts Defying Gravity and flee the Emerald City.

The second instalment will follow storyline of Act two, continuing to explore the complicated relationship of Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba as they find themselves on opposing sides as the Good Witch and Wicked Witch, respectively.

The film will feature few new songs, including one co-written by Erivo.

Bode previously revealed that the story will be altered in the upcoming film, "I wasn’t there for the actual script change," she told People Magazine.

She revealed that Jon M. Chu told her about the script change quoting him that new changes "felt less like a fixing moment."

Wicked: For Good is slated for release on November 21, 2025.