King Charles issues official statement for people of Canada after Harry's emotional message

King Charles III left royal fans in surprise as he released a powerful statement for the people of Canada amid Prince Harry's presence in the country for the 2025 Invictus Games.
The royal family's social media accounts have shared the King's heartfelt message to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the National Flag of Canada.
The Palace wrote: "His Majesty The King to the people of Canada, celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the National Flag of Canada."
The statement continued: "On this day in 1965, Canada’s red and white maple leaf flag was raised for the very first time on Parliament Hill."
Th post comes after Prince Harry's emotional message as he continued his mission at the Invictus Games while his better half Meghan Markle returned to the US earlier.
The Duke of Sussex's spokesperson released details about his sixth-day activities at the games on the official website of Sussex.com, sharing details about fierce competition in wheelchair rugby, one of the most physically demanding sports on the adaptive sports circuit.
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles' personal statement
