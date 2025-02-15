Buckingham Palace honours Princess Anne after tearful King Charles meeting

King Charles, who shares a strong bond with his sister Princess Anne, lifted the spirits of his beloved sibling with special nod.

The Buckingham Palace on Friday shared an update on Anne, as she returned for a significant event on behalf of the monarch.

The Princess Royal, who has been dubbed as the hardest working royal, made a visit to Buxton to celebrate a milestone in her years of service to the royal family with Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA).

It is an organisation committed to providing life-changing riding therapy for people of all ages.

“This year marks 40 years of The Princess Royal serving as President of the national RDA,” the message from the Palace read alongside a delightful video from the event. “As part of her ongoing support, Her Royal Highness visited the Helen Atkin Group in Buxton, where she met volunteers and riders.”

It continued, “During the visit, The Princess enjoyed a riding display set to music from The Greatest Showman, presented rosettes to riders, and awarded dedicated volunteers with long-service certificates. Even the beloved horses and ponies - Cracker, Big Daisy, and Floyd - were recognised with rosettes!”

The honour comes after the King was reduced to tears after having an emotional conversation with his sister.

Anne had a worrying accident – she was kicked by a horse in her home estate – last year which left her in the hospital for five nights. While it appeared that the royal had recovered fairly quickly, it was later revealed that she has no memory of the incident.

A royal source had revealed that cancer-stricken Charles “can't bear the thought” of Anne overlook her well-being to continue supporting him. However, he was overwhelmed with appreciation and became tearful of the years of loyalty his sister has shown him.