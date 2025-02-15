Euphoria season 3 cast reveals surprising new member

Euphoria season 3 cast

Euphoria season 3 is getting heavy.

The highly anticipated third season of HBO’s Euphoria is officially in production, bringing back familiar faces and introducing new stars to East Highland.

Returning to the series are lead actors Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, and Jacob Elordi, along with several other core cast members.

Joining them for the upcoming season are Grammy-winning artist Rosalía, former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, and actor Kadeem Hardison, known for his role in A Different World.

Rosalía shared her excitement about the opportunity, expressing her admiration for the series.

"If there's anything that excites me as much as finding a good melody or a good lyric, it's becoming a better performer every day," she stated on X (formerly Twitter).

"Euphoria has been my favorite series of the last few years and I couldn't be happier and more grateful to be acting alongside all these colleagues that I admire so much and contributing my 'granito de arena' to bring Sam [Levinson]'s vision to reality. I can't wait to share what we're doing!!!"

The upcoming season will take a notable time jump, moving beyond the characters’ high school years and exploring their lives in adulthood. However, this shift also means that some cast members will not be returning.

Storm Reid, who played Gia Bennett, confirmed her departure in a previous interview.

"I’m very excited for season three," she told Rotten Tomatoes in November.

"Unfortunately, Gia’s not returning to the third season, but I am so, so indebted to the cast and the crew of that show, to HBO."

Similarly, Barbie Ferreira, who portrayed Kat Hernandez, announced her exit in 2022.

As the cast returns to set, they will also face the emotional weight of Angus Cloud’s passing in 2023. Cloud, who played fan-favorite Fezco, tragically died from an overdose at the age of 25.

Sydney Sweeney reflected on the loss in a previous interview with Glamour, sharing how deeply it affected the cast.

"[My costars and I] were constantly on the phone with each other crying because it was just such a shock," she said. "I don’t think it’ll truly feel real or hit me until we’re filming."

With Euphoria’s return now in motion, fans can look forward to a fresh and evolved storyline, as well as powerful performances from both returning and new cast members.