Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater give major couple goals in new exciting update

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater give major couple goals with their romance

Ethan Slater, American actor who has been making headlines with his lover Ariana Grande, couldn’t help but gush about the singer, expressing his admiration for all she’s done in her life.

After the 7 Rings hitmaker landed a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for playing the role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked, he couldn’t be more than happier.

The actor opened up to Us Weekly: "I’m unbelievably proud of her. She worked so hard. She and [co-star] Cynthia [Erivo] worked so unbelievably hard to not only make this movie and be the best versions of [characters] Glinda and Elphaba, but to promote it. They’re incredible. I’m unendingly proud."

The co-stars’ relationship began when he finalised things with his ex-wife Lilly Jay, whom he shares a son. Later then he shared that he went through some major life changes incidents while adjusting to the spotlight.

He recalled and told GQ Magazine: "Obviously, it was a really super big year. I think there was something that was really difficult about things in your private life being commented on and looked at by the public.”

"There were a lot of big changes in private lives that were really happening, so it’s really hard to see people who don’t know anything about what’s happening commenting on it and speculating, and then getting things wrong about the people you love,” he continued.

"So just to address that part of it, that feels really hard."

Ethan and Ariana crossed paths on the set of Wicked in 2023 and have been going strong ever since. However, the rumoured couple kept their romance under wraps away from all the spotlight, and now the actor is seemingly rooting for his lover.