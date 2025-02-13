Queen Elizabeth’s heartfelt tribute to Sophie Wessex revealed

Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, have returned from a highly successful visit to Nepal, where they captivated crowds and reflected on the strength of their 25-year marriage.

The couple, both 60, showcased their deep bond throughout the trip, echoing their enduring partnership since their wedding in 1999 at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

Their connection even won admiration from the late Queen Elizabeth II, who once described Sophie as "good for our Ed," recognising the positive influence she had on her son.

Royal expert Phil Dampier shared that Sophie’s warm and charismatic nature not only endeared her to the Queen but also helped Prince Edward grow into his role within the monarchy.

"She has brought out the best in him, making him more popular and confident over the years," he noted.

With King Charles and Princess Kate stepping back from public engagements due to their health battles, Sophie has taken on more responsibilities, proving to be a steadfast and reliable member of the royal family.

Their Nepal tour, which retraced the steps of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s 1986 visit, highlighted Sophie and Edward’s commitment to royal duties, with the pair displaying a deep sense of unity and admiration for one another.