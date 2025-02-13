Millie Bobby Brown pulls strings behind Sabrina Carpenter’s viral 'arrest'

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things famed star who earned such fame at very young age, recently spilled the beans that she was the one who came up with the idea for Sabrina Carpenter to "arrest" her in their now-viral moment.
Millie showed up to Sabrina’s concert in Atlanta last October, and the two shared fulfilled and playful moment on the stage.
During the show, the actress’ face lit up on big screen as part of a fun bit where Sabrina Carpenter jokingly "arrested" someone from the crowd.
"It’s so unfortunate we have to arrest you because you’re so beautiful," Carpenter told the actor.
“That sucks.”
Millie playfully asked Sabrina to "arrest" her, then held up a pair of fluffy handcuffs with a big smile. The fun moment quickly took off online, with fans sharing it everywhere now.
In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Stranger Things actress revealed that she earlier texted the Espresso hitmaker before the show with a simple request: "Can you arrest me?" to which Sabrina replied: "I would love to arrest you."
The outlet further pointed out that since then, Sabrina has playfully "arrested" others artists as well, including her producer Jack Antonoff, his wife Margaret Qualley, and Saturday Night Live comedian Marcello Hernández.
Lily Allen gets honest about US doctors during podcast interview
Prince Harry shows off his love for Britain in meeting with former British military personnel
Justin Bieber’s recent comment triggers more drama amid divorce speculations
The couple's presence at the Invictus Games highlights the continued global support for the initiative
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift face tough time following career setbacks
Prince Harry and Prince William 'delight' fans with their union over a cause close to their hearts