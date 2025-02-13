Millie Bobby Brown pulls strings behind Sabrina Carpenter’s viral 'arrest'

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things famed star who earned such fame at very young age, recently spilled the beans that she was the one who came up with the idea for Sabrina Carpenter to "arrest" her in their now-viral moment.

Millie showed up to Sabrina’s concert in Atlanta last October, and the two shared fulfilled and playful moment on the stage.

During the show, the actress’ face lit up on big screen as part of a fun bit where Sabrina Carpenter jokingly "arrested" someone from the crowd.

"It’s so unfortunate we have to arrest you because you’re so beautiful," Carpenter told the actor.

“That sucks.”

Millie playfully asked Sabrina to "arrest" her, then held up a pair of fluffy handcuffs with a big smile. The fun moment quickly took off online, with fans sharing it everywhere now.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Stranger Things actress revealed that she earlier texted the Espresso hitmaker before the show with a simple request: "Can you arrest me?" to which Sabrina replied: "I would love to arrest you."

The outlet further pointed out that since then, Sabrina has playfully "arrested" others artists as well, including her producer Jack Antonoff, his wife Margaret Qualley, and Saturday Night Live comedian Marcello Hernández.