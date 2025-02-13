Travis Kelce's family thoughts for Taylor Swift laid bare

Travis Kelce's family "would love" for Taylor Swift to join the Kelce clan on a permanent basis.

The family of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end "adores" the pop sensation and believes she's a "perfect fit for Travis," an insider exclusively told Page Six.

They "would love to see Taylor and Travis spend their lives together," according to Travis's brother Jason Kelce, father Ed Kelce, and mother Donna Kelce.

“They’ve never seen Travis so happy with a girlfriend before,” the insider said.

It also helps that the NFL athlete’s “family gets along great with Taylor’s family too,” our source explained. “Their families blend seamlessly.”

The Super Bowl champion’s loved ones “know Taylor isn’t using Travis for his fame and that she truly loves and cares about him for who he is.”

According to the source, “They feel like Taylor has a heart of gold.”

The Grammy winner supported her boyfriend and his family over the weekend in a VIP suite at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. In Super Bowl 2025, they all watched the Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to reports, the singer was taken aback by the fierce jeering she got from Eagles supporters when she made an appearance on the Jumbotron at the start of the game.

“Travis’ family felt awful when Taylor was booed,” the insider said. “They don’t think anybody deserves that.”

According to the outlet, the Cruel Summer singer has been "comforting" Travis following the Philadelphia Eagles' 40-22 victory in Super Bowl LIX.

After dating since the summer of 2023, the couple reportedly "are looking forward to getting away from all the distractions and being by themselves."

According to the insider, “Taylor and Travis are going to take some time away to vacation with just the two of them, talk about their future and just relax.”