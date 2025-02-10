'Lilo & Stitch' blue alien crashes at 'Super Bowl 2025' field

'Lilo & Stitch' commercial for Super Bowl breaks the internet

Ahead of the release of Lilo & Stitch, the blue alien has become unable to be controlled.

When Moana 2 was about to come out in theatres, 'Stitch' tried to be a part of the franchise in some way. Later, it also made his way to Mufasa: The Lion King promotion.

Earlier today, the uncontrollable creature just entered the field of Super Bowl 2025.

Disney Studios dropped the trailer giving a glimpse of the little animal running freely in the stadium playing a little catch me if you can with the managing authorities, who could be seen trying to capture him in a trash can.

But he somehow manages to escape from their and gets onto a cart.

The small snippet has broken the internet with fans expressing their excitement and love for the creature.

One of them wrote: “Best commercial of the game for sure!! Can’t wait for this.”

Meanwhile another penned: “That’s my favourite player!!”

Third social media user reacted saying: “We need more of Stitch just interrupting real life events.”

The all-new American science fiction film directed by Dean Fleisher Camps is set to release in cinemas on May 23, 2023.

Backed by Walt Disney, the Lilo & Stitch features Maia Kealoha, Zach Galfianakis, Chris Sanders, Jason Scott Lee, and Sydney Agudong.