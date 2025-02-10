Selena Gomez sparks reactions after cheerful outing with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez posted an emotional video regarding deportation of Mexicans

Selena Gomez has sparked outrage after her latest outing with fiancé Benny Blanco.

Given the newly engaged couple’s fun-filled outing at Disneyland following her recent social media meltdown in the wake of Donald Trump's mass deportation of undocumented immigrants, netizens were quick to call out the Calm Down songstress.

Social media users criticised the Only Murders in the Building star for being all smiles and high spirited after shedding tears a few days ago.

"Girl why aren't you out doing everything you can to save your people from being deported? I mean that's what you said! Why you at Disney??" asked one user.

"Selena. Rather than Disneyland. Why are you not marching in Washington D.C. for your illegal sisters and brothers ?" added another.

"Was your emotional on camera act last week just for show ??????" a third user questioned sarcastically.

Meanwhile, a fourth stated, "Wasn’t she just having a meltdown about the Trump immigration laws?!?"

For the unversed, Gomez, 32, posted an Instagram video in which she was crying about feeling helpless amid the recent mass deportations initiated by President Donald Trump.

In addition to the public scrutiny, The White House produced a video featuring mothers whose children were allegedly killed by undocumented migrants.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared the video on X, tagging Gomez.

In the video, Tammy Nobles, Kathy Hamilton's mother, asked the actress and singer, "You don't know who you're crying for."

The backlash over her video, in which Gomez expressed distress over the impact on children, has led the footage to be taken down.