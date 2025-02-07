Kendrick Lamar discusses weight of expectations amid Grammys milestone

Kendrick Lamar, American rapper who recently made a history in 2025 Grammy Awards with his success, recently opened up about something that’s been on his mind.

The 37-year-old rapper made it very clear that it’s not easy for him to look back in the past.

The music icon is right now gearing up for his big Super Bowl halftime performance this Sunday in New Orleans. However, he shared how he plans to approach his 13-minute set, saying he’ll likely to focus on showcasing his more recent music.

As Lamar was talking at pre-game press conference which was hosted by Apple Music, the Grammy-winning music sensation shared: "It's kind of wild and interesting, because it lets you know where you're at and your perspective on how you think about cataloging the music."

"For me, I love being present. I love being present, man. It's very hard for me to live in the past. Very hard."

The Not Like Us singer went on explaining, "I respect the past wholeheartedly but ... being in the now and being just locked in to how I feel and the energy I have now, that's the Los Angeles energy for me. That's something that I want to carry over to New Orleans and for the world to see."

"This is me, Kendrick Lamar, at 37 years old."

Usher recently advised Kendrick to really take in the moment and "savor" the experience of performing at the Super Bowl halftime show.