Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave US hours after Palace delightful announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle packed their bags to leave the US hours after King Charles and Queen Camilla's delightful announcement on Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will soon land in Vancouver for the 2025 Invictus Games, making the nearly three hour journey from Santa Barbara via private chartered jet.

Harry Will deliver a welcome speech to the wounded athletes and their families during the launching ceremony. The royal couple will check into a city centre hotel ahead of the international sporting event for the injured and sick military veterans.

It will be Harry and Meghan's fifth attendance at the Invictus Games together, following their previous appearances in Sydney, The Hague, and Dusseldorf.

The Games will see 500 competitors from 23 countries participate in various sporting events. Organisers are braving sub-zero temperatures to complete final preparations for the event, with snow clearance operations underway at key venues.

The city's Convention Centre, which will host indoor sports, is being adorned with black and yellow banners featuring the Games' slogan 'I Am'.

Earlier, King Charles and Queen Camilla announced to undertake State Visits to the Holy See and Italy in early April 2025.