Angelina Jolie reflects on life-changing moment after ‘Tomb Raider’ role

Angelina Jolie has recently reflected on the life-changing moment as she celebrates Tomb Raider movie which was released 25 years ago.

While attending the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, California on February 5, the Maleficent actress revealed that Tomb Raider’s role has changed everything for her.

During a Q&A with critic Leonard Maltin, Angelina, who earned the Maltin Modern Master award for her performance in Maria, recalled that she was offered to play Lara Croft in the 2001 movie.

So, for physical training preparation, the actress was forced to get healthy as she used to smoke two packs a day before Tomb Raider’s filming.

Angelina confessed she “was smoking two packs a day and completely had to change my health and my life and discover that I could do things I didn't know I could do”.

The Wanted actress opened up that she trained “really hard” for Tomb Raider’s role and the fitness routine led her to get rid of smoking habits and make healthier lifestyle choices for herself.

“For Tomb Raider there were a few months of just nothing but multiple training sessions a day: morning, noon and night,” explained the Oscar-winning star.

Angelina continued, “I didn't want anything but good food, water, and sleep at a certain point.”

The Eternals actress noted, “I was in training and that's what your body wants… You change.”

Meanwhile, Angelina disclosed that once the movie was completed, she had six children and also quit smoking.

“I never did it again…Well, I think I did once or twice,” stated the actress.