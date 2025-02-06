Gracie Abrams adds fuel to break-up rumours with Paul Mescal

That’s So True singer Gracie Abrams has made some cryptic remark amid her rumoured breakup with Paul Mescal.

In an interview with the Cosmopolitan magazine, she spoke enigmatically about her point of view on what a healthy relationship is like.

"What I love about a healthy relationship is that your life doesn’t radically change," said the Close To You crooner.

"You just fit into each other in a way that feels positively challenging and deeply supportive it’s like a place to land."

Adding more fuel to the speculations, Abrams also revealed her Valentine’s Day plans without including her Irish boyfriend.

"I will be touring in Germany, but I actually have a few days off. My plan right now is to fly to Paris and hopefully my producer Aaron Dessner and I will write a song we love in his studio in France."

She continued, "All of my songs are love letters in one way or another, so that’s my Valentine."

Abrams and Mescal split rumour took rise after the Gladiator II actor was spotted in a popular North London restaurant "head in hands" as his girlfriend Gracie sat across from him "in fits of tears" before she stormed out.

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal were first spotted dinning together in London in June 2024. They made their first official red-carpet appearance at the Gladiator II premiere in November 2024.