Demi Moore drops major hint about producer who snubbed her

Demi Moore reflects on "popcorn actress" comments from an unnamed producer

Demi Moore may have shared a major clue about the producer’s reaction who called her a "popcorn actress" and criticised her career.

In a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Substance actress reflected on her Golden Globes speech and whether the unnamed producer had heard it.

"He may have been rolling over in his grave," she told Kimmel hinting at his possible demise.

The Ghost star also revealed what his comments meant to her at the time.

"What somebody else does or doesn't do is irrelevant. How you hold it is everything. And while I may have taken it as he intended it, it's what I made it mean about me," she said.

The Indecent Proposal artist further said, "It's that I made it mean that somehow, I wasn't ever going to be somebody that could be acknowledged in that kind of arena or platform, that I couldn't win awards."

"But he didn't do that. He just said the words. So that's the difference," Moore added.

In her speech, after mentioning the "popcorn actress" anecdote, Moore shared that she "bought in and I believed that" about herself for several years.

"That corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it, maybe I was complete," Moore said.

In addition to Golden Globes win, Moore is also nominated in Critics Choice Awards on February 7th, SAG Awards February 23rd, and the Oscars on March 2nd.