Kyle Richards talks about family future amid divorce from Mauricio Umansky

The house that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky shared throughout their marriage may finally be up for sale.

Richards, 56, disclosed on the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show that she and her estranged husband, 54, who People magazine announced was divorcing her in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage, are almost ready to decide on their family home.

"Obviously, we have lived together more than half of our lives and it's hard to just cut that cord," said Richards.

Although they haven't filed for divorce yet, the RHOBH star stated that they have started actively talking about what to do with their property.

"We have had more conversations about, ‘What should we do, should I still live where I’m living? Should we sell the house and each go buy two new homes? Or do we keep the house because it is such a special property and just each go our different ways?' " said Richards.

“We’re discussing those things now, which we did not before," she added.

The couple shares Alexa, 28, Sophia, 25, and Portia, 16 together. The reality star's first marriage to her ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie resulted in a 36-year-old daughter, Farrah Brittany.

Richards revealed that Umansky had left their family home when she was out of town in May, indicating that the two were no longer living together.