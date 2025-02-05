Damien Leone releases statement saying 'Terrifier is NOT a political franchise'

'Terrifier' director clear the air surrounding the film

Terrifier director Damien Leone releases stubborn statement concerning controversy around horror franchise.

Leone clarifies that the David Howard Thornton starrer film is 'not in any shape or form a political franchise'.

Taking it to his Facebook account, the 43-year-old wrote: "I want to make a very important statement regarding the Terrifier franchise in this ugly political climate we're living in.”

According to the director, if any of his passionate cast or crew members show their political presence which might be sometimes harsh or extreme; that is their right and “I'm all for freedom of speech and expression."

"That being said, Terrifier is NOT in any way shape or form a political franchise.”

Damien expressed that he did not have any intention to get into filmmaking to promote any political agendas or ideologies especially through a killer clown.

The filmmaker stated: “I did not get into filmmaking to become a politician or promote any [political] agendas or ideologies, especially through a killer clown movie.”

“I fell in love with horror movies as a form of pure entertainment and those are the films I like to make."

He requested fans through his statement not to let rhetoric comments refrain you from being a Terrifier fan.

“Thank you and I recommend you don’t let toxic rhetoric on either side of the political spectrum deter you from being a Terrifier fan."

As per the reports of Forbes, some performers of the franchise have spoken against Trump administration on the internet, which is why the special effects artists has publicized a response.