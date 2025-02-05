‘Devastated’ Justin Baldoni risks everything to 'destroy' Blake Lively

Blake Lively ‘enjoys life’ as Justin Baldoni suffers to meet end

Blake Lively happily lives her life as Justin Baldoni suffers “financially, emotionaly.”

The Gossip Girl alum “exudes” calmness as per People magazine amid ongoing legal battle where as Baldoni is struggling to meet ends per Page Six.

The It Ends With Us director’s upcoming project in serious jeopardy after sexual assault allegations. The actress filed a lawsuit on December 21 alleging Baldoni of sexual harassment on the sets of the movie and started a post-release smear campaign.

Insiders close to Baldoni have claimed that he has "lost three jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars" in recent days.

Pac-man was one of the “three projects” Baldoni lost to this legal drama.

His live-action movie was in work since 2022 and was set to directed by Baldoni and produce with Wayfarer’s Chuck Williams and Andrew Lazar, with Christopher Yost on board.

The Jane the Virgin star asked his public relations staff to break the news that he will next be directing a Pac-Man film, saying that this would help him "move towards the future."

Unfortunately, the lawsuit ate his future projects and it teased that he will not helm the live-action anymore.

Whereas, putting all the chaos aside, Lively promotes her upcoming project, Another Simple Favor, sequel to Simple Favor.

The actress got unwavering support by her director of the movie Paul Feig as soon as the news made headlines fans rush to social media to ask if the film was “Paul Feig’s cut or Blake’s cut?”

“It’s my cut,” Feig, 62, replied.

“There is no other cut. Blake has been nothing but supportive and a dream to work with. She is the best and an amazing collaborator and I’m her biggest fan. Just wanted to clear that up.”

As Lively lives up to her expected life after even receiving countersuits from Baldoni, she still got “fans” around the industry.