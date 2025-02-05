Allison Holker clears the air about Ellen DeGeneres, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss relationship

Allison Holker breaks silence on Ellen DeGeneres, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss relationship rumours

Allison Holker has said it all.

The American dancer is addressing speculation surrounding her late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, and his relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.

Following Boss' passing in December 2022, rumors emerged suggesting that he and DeGeneres had grown apart after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended in May of that year.

However, in a recent interview with PEOPLE, Holker made it clear that those claims were false.

"I don't love when I see rumors flying around, and it was really disappointing for me to see that people tried bringing Ellen to the situation and targeting her," Holker, 36, said.

She emphasized that DeGeneres had always been a source of support for Boss.

"It was not true. Ellen's wonderful, and she's just been a support system. If anything, she was a great example to Stephen. They had a great relationship, and he loved that relationship with her. They had something that was so special. I hope people can see that that bond is something that we shouldn't tear down."

Holker's remarks come ahead of the release of her memoir, This Far, on Feb. 4. The book delves into her childhood, her love story with Boss, and how she and their children are navigating life after his passing.

Two months after Boss' death, DeGeneres joined Derek Hough, Robin Antin, Loni Love, and other colleagues from So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show at a celebration of life event in Los Angeles to honor his memory.