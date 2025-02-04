Mel B struggling to 'trust again' after abusive marriage to Stephen Belafonte

Mel B struggled to 'trust again' after abusive marriage to Stephen Belafonte

Mel B recently opened up about how her past marriage left her scared of relationships and marriages.

The former Spice Girl, whose real name is Melanie Brown, was married to Stephen Belafonte for almost like ten years but things didn't work out for them as they become very "abusive."

While speaking on ‘Mad, Sad and Bad with Paloma Faith’ podcast, Mel shared: “My partner I've known since I was young, and he knew my dad really, really well. So it's nice to be with somebody that's from my neck of the woods.

“He knew my dad before he died and it feels like home.

“ I never wanted that feeling, because I didn't think it would ever exist again, because I thought I was in love, and look what happened to me for 10 years," she added.

“So I wasn't planning on any of that. If anything, I was very anti a relationship. That's the last thing [on my mind].”

As she recalled her broken relations with family, she said: “I'm trying to repair myself and repair all these broken relationships with my mum and my sister and make sure my kids are OK. That's my priority, and it still is my priority, it's just he was always there.”

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte got divorced back in 2017 after ten years of marriage, as she later revealed that their relationship was abusive and left her feeling trapped.