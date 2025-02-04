Prince Andrew faces arrest fears as calls for FBI investigation mount

Prince Andrew issued new warning amid calls for fresh FBI investigation

Prince Andrew has been warned against taking risk of visiting the US amid growing calls for fresh FBI investigation.

The Duke of York has come under fire again after new shocking new claims emerged that he remained in contact with Jeffery Epstein in 2011.

Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband is said to be "terrified" to visit the US as fresh FBI probe can be launched into the Jeffery Epstein scandal, sources have claimed.

Andrew, father of Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, may be facing tough times ahead. Meanwhile, rumors suggest the Duke is contemplating a visit to his nephew Harry, who lives in Montecito with his wife Meghan and their children Prince Archie and Princesss Lilibet.

However, Andrew is being advised not to visit to America as the move could create new problems for him and his eldest brother King Charles.

There are also claims that lawyers representing the convicted paedophile's victims are urging the UK Government to force the Duke to be questioned.

"He is terrified if he goes to America he could be arrested, face civil action or be subpoenaed. He used to be Air Miles Andy but he will never risk going to America again," a close friend of Andrew told The Sun.

Andrew, according to reports, had only left the UK once since the scandal began, visiting Bahrain, where he has close friends.

On the other hand, the Duke has always denied allegations of sexual misconduct but paid millions in an out-of-court settlement to Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre in 2022.