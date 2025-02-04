Tom Holland captures heartwarming moments with Zendaya on camera

Zendaya and Tom Holland, the newly engaged couple, were spotted in Oakland over the weekend.

In a heartwarming moment captured on video, Zendaya, 27, was asked by a party attendee to demonstrate how to say "I love you" in sign language. The actress happily obliged, signing the phrase with her hands.

The user then added, "Oh, hold on, let me get Spider-Man," while pointing the camera at Zendaya's fiancé.

Holland, 28, was caught on camera cradling a baby in his arms, prompting the use of his recently revealed nickname: "The real Spider-Man."

In another video from the same event, the Dune star was seen dancing and mingling with Zendaya's family and friends on the dance floor.

A separate clip showed Holland adorably filming Zendaya as she danced with loved ones, capturing the moment on his phone.

Videos from a recent celebration attended by Zendaya and her loved ones have surfaced on X, showcasing the actress's inner circle affectionately referring to Holland as "Spider-Man".

The adorable clips feature the recently engaged couple, who announced their engagement over the holidays.

The news of their engagement was first hinted at when Zendaya wore a stunning diamond ring on her left hand at the 2025 Golden Globes on January 5.

"He's always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special," the source told People magazine and noted that Holland shared the big news with friends around New Year's.