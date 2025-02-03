Why Kanye West appeared at Grammys at last moment?

Kanye West, who always likes to take controversial steps everywhere he goes, made a surprise appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, and it didn’t take long for social media to start massive buzz.

Fans were left scratching their heads, wondering why the controversial artist was there in the first place when his appearance at Grammys was still under wraps and rumours were spreading that he might "crash the event."

The fashion icon, who is known for his bold personality, recently returned back to LA and spent the weekend making his presence known, as he was earlier captured roaming around in his Mercedes-Maybach.

However, West hit the red carpet with his wife Bianca Censori, who made waves during red carpet in a daring stocking dress.

After the carpet event, there are some wild speculations that the couple was kicked out, revealing they weren’t actually invited to the ceremony.

Variety spoke to a source close to the Grammys, who cleared things up, sharing the rapper "walked the carpet, got in his car, and left."

The Heartless singer's appearance at the Grammys came after a whirlwind of activity on social media. He made headlines with a now-deleted post that sexualised former Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as sharing private text messages with Elon Musk.

Even before the event, Kanye West also unfollowed everyone on his Instagram account except for Taylor Swift. The shocking move came as a surprise, as they both have a long history of tension and drama.