Will Smith marks comeback at Grammys with tribute to Quincy Jones

Will Smith pays a heartfelt tribute to Quincy Jones at his Grammys comeback

Will Smith, American actor and Rapper, honoured Quincy Jones in his first award ceremony since Oscar incident in 2022.

The Bad Boys star led a moving tribute at the 2025 Grammy Awards to Jones, who died on November 3rd, 2024 at the age of 91.

"This past year, we lost one of the most ground breaking and influential figures of our times Quincy Jones. Known to friends around the world simply as Q," said the Aladdin actor.

Smith further said, "In his 91 years, Q touched countless lives, but I have to say, he changed mine forever."

"You probably wouldn’t even know who Will Smith was if it wasn’t for Quincy Jones. Quincy made so many music greats, across multiple genres, sound even greater, bringing the best out in legends," the actor added.

The four-time Grammy award winner remembered Jones as a "mentor, friend and a father figure."

He recalled the time when Jones came to visit him on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air set and impart him wisdom saying that it "became the absolute centre of how I wanted my career. [Jones] said, 'It is your job to take care of these people,' and I have done everything I can throughout my career to live up to Quincy's demand."

Will Smith’s recent appearance at a 2025 Grammy Award happened since he slapped Chris Rock at Oscars three years ago. Days later, the Academy announced that Smith would be banned from Academy ceremonies for 10 years.