Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley stun onlookers at Pre-Grammys Gala

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley give fans couple goals at the Grammys gala

Margaret Qualley accompanied her musician husband Jack Antonoff to 2025 pre-Grammys gala on the weekend.

Antonoff, 40, and Qualley, 30, presented the picture of a power couple on Saturday, February 1st as they appeared on the red carpet.

The Bleachers lead vocalist was seen sporting a grey, oversized suit with an ivory buttoned-down shirt underneath and a navy baseball cap.

While the Substance star donned a black mid-length dress with cutout sides and floral work on the neckline.

Qualley completed the edgy look with a series of black necklaces, and her hair up in a messy bun with bangs framing her face.

The couple’s stylish outing comes right ahead of the 2025 Grammys on Sunday, February 2nd, where Antonoff is nominated for five awards for his collaborations with Taylor Swift on The Tortured Poets Department, and Sabrina Carpenter on Short n’ Sweet.

The music producer and 11-time-Grammy winner has previously brought his wife along on several red-carpet ceremonies since they started dating in 2022, and married a year later.

While discussing her marriage, Qualley previously told Elle, “I think we’ve kind of been operating like a married couple since the beginning, so it wasn’t a drastic change, but I really love the security of it. It would be hard for him to disentangle himself from me. I’m glad the law is involved.”