Kanye West rekindles Taylor Swift drama ahead of Grammys

Kanye West takes a dig at Taylor Swift ahead of Grammy Awards

Kanye West, who is speculated to be attending the 67th Grammy Awards, just made an unexpected move on social media.

The 47-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Saturday, February 1st, and shared a series of screenshots on his Stories.

The stories included a screenshot of Ye’s following list which included no one but Taylor Swift, with whom he has had a history of drama.

The Carnival hitmaker also made a post thanking the Grammys for nominating his album, Carnival, and tagged the Anti-Hero hitmaker.

The Heartless rapper’s surprising post sent Swifties and Ye fans, both in a frenzy and stirred up a conversation on social media.

“Looks like someone’s a swiftie,” wrote a social media user under his comments section.

“You will never surpass Taylor,” wrote another while one asked, “why are you following T swift?”

A third chimed in with a theory, “okay so are you featured on rep tv or are you just bored,” referring to the 14-time-Grammy winner’s speculated Reputation re-release to be announced.

“TAYLOR SWIFT IS GIVING YOU THAT GRAMMY TOMORROW, LOVE YOU YE,” a fan claimed, since Swift was announced as one of the presenters at the ceremony.

This comes after the mega popstar and Ye have had a long-standing feud in the music industry, which can be traced back to 2009 MTV VMAs when he interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech.

Over the years, the two stars have been reconciled, and then sparked controversies again, with subtle digs on media or lyrical mentions in their music.