Justin Baldoni heats up legal battle against Blake Lively with new claims

Just days before his first court hearing, Justin Baldoni has stirred the pot by launching a website with new claims about his ongoing heated feud with his co-star Blake Lively.

The timing is no accident, as the fresh details only add more fuel to the fire in their already massive legal battle.

In December, the actress filed a case against her co-star and director, accusing him of sexual abuse and inappropriate behaviour on the movie set.

Baldoni, who has denied those allegations of abuse and harassment, was let go by his agency after the accusations came to the spotlight.

The website, called Lawsuit Info, was launched on February 1, and currently includes two documents that have already been filed in court. The first is the actor’s $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds. However, the second one is a "timeline of key events" outlining the feud and the movie's production.

In those documents, Baldoni’s legal team alleged that the New York Times had access to Lively’s civil rights complaint 11 days before publishing their detailed report on December 21.

They further claimed that the metadata in the article shows work on the story began as early as December 31.

Variety reports that the outlet pushed back, saying there are "inaccuracies" in the complaint.

According to CNN, neither Baldoni or Lively are expected to be at Monday’s hearing in the court. The legal battle is far from over just yet now, with their trial scheduled for March 2026.