Travis Kelce decides to ditch Grammys as Taylor Swift prepares to present

Taylor Swift to walk Grammy Award red carpet without Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift will seemingly walk the Grammys 2025 red carpet without her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

According to People, the Lover singer's boyfriend won't be attending the Grammy Awards to support her as she bagged six nominations including song, album, and record of the year categories.

The magazine claimed that the So High School hitmaker’s beau won’t be coming to cheer for her due to the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is reportedly scheduled to arrive in New Orleans on February 2, one week before his team would face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl.

However, Daily Mail suggested that if Kelce, 35, needs to be in New Orleans on Monday to kick off the pre-Super Bowl celebrations, he could attend the Grammys in Los Angeles on Sunday night to support Swift, who will present at the show.

While the Academy has yet to confirm the category in which the pop superstar will be presenting, fans eagerly anticipate whether Swift and Kelce will make their debut red carpet appearance on Sunday.

It is pertinent to note that despite Swift attending Kelce's games and him travelling worldwide to support her Eras Tour, which wrapped in December 2024, the couple has yet to make an official red carpet debut.

Notably, Swift, who already won 14 Grammys and made history as the only artist to win Album of the Year five times, departed the NFL superstar's Kansas City mansion on Wednesday to prepare for the biggest musical award night.

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, she could break her own record if her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, wins against competitors like Beyoncé and Charlie XCX.

Additionally, Grammys 2025 will air live on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2.