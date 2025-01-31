Anthony Mackie spills reason for leaving Hollywood

Anthony Mackie opens up about leaving Hollywood for THIS reason

Anthony Mackie has recently spilled the main reason for leaving Hollywood.

In a new interview with Esquire, the Captain America: Brave New World star revealed that he moved back to his hometown New Orleans because of its serenity.

Anthony confessed that moving to New Orleans “slowed” his acting career.

However, the Elevation actor noted that it “gave me the peace of mind and the confidence,” after staying out of spotlight.

This also made him realise that he could bring a “natural humanity” into his roles and “the things he would be able to do”.

Another advantage of moving back was that Anthony would bring his work home with him.

It is pertinent to mention that his 2023 Netflix thriller We Have a Ghost was shot in New Orleans, as was the Peacock series Twisted Metal released the same year.

His Twisted Metal co-star, Stephanie Beatriz, told Esquire, “Anthony is a real caretaker on set. He is constantly checking in on the crew.”

“It's something that I’ve watched people that I admire in the industry do — Andre Gower, Ted Danson, Anthony — they really take care of and pay attention to the things that they love. And one of the things that Anthony loves is New Orleans,” explained Stephanie.

Elsewhere in the interview, Anthony opened up that he also kept his sons out of limelight.

“I’ve always kept my personal life out of the business. I don’t allow people to photograph my kids. I don’t bring my kids around," said the 46-year-old, who shares four children with ex-wife Sheletta Chapital.

Anthony added, “I want my kids to be normal.”

Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in a new movie, Captain America: Brave New World, which will release in theatres on February 14.