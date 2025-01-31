Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hit with fresh blow as punishment looms large

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ case worsens as new revelations comes to light

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs continues to grapple with troubles as severe punishment looms large.

In the wake of a new indictment in his sex trafficking case, the Bad Boys Records founder landed in hot waters as new female victims jumped in, accusing Combs of coercing into sexual acts.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six after Thursday’s filing in the Southern District of New York, the disgraced musician is accused of using threats and coercion to force at least three victims "to engage in commercial sex acts."

The documents alleged that Combs, 55, and a "prearranged" female victim were involved in sex acts which "sometimes lasted multiple days."

"Were sometimes electronically recorded by Combs and often involved Combs distributing a variety of controlled substances to the victim, in part to keep the victim obedient and compliant," they cited.

It is pertinent to note that despite these new claims, the music mogul was not hit with additional charges.

For the unversed, Combs is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY, after he was taken into custody for sex trafficking, racketeering and transporation to engage in prostitution in September 2024.

Notably, he was in a tight spot in the wake of the plethora of sexual assault allegations but has maintained his innocence. Combs trial is scheduled to commence on May 5.